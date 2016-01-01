Charles Kaspar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Charles Kaspar, MFT
Overview
Charles Kaspar, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Santa Clara, CA.
Charles Kaspar works at
Locations
-
1
Professional Home Health Agency3140 De la Cruz Blvd Ste 200, Santa Clara, CA 95054 Directions (408) 988-1182
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Charles Kaspar?
About Charles Kaspar, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1023238524
Frequently Asked Questions
Charles Kaspar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Charles Kaspar works at
2 patients have reviewed Charles Kaspar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charles Kaspar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Charles Kaspar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Charles Kaspar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.