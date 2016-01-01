See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Santa Clara, CA
Charles Kaspar, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.5 (2)
Overview

Charles Kaspar, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Santa Clara, CA. 

Charles Kaspar works at Professional Home Health Agency in Santa Clara, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Professional Home Health Agency
    3140 De la Cruz Blvd Ste 200, Santa Clara, CA 95054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 988-1182
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Charles Kaspar, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023238524
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Charles Kaspar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Charles Kaspar works at Professional Home Health Agency in Santa Clara, CA. View the full address on Charles Kaspar’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Charles Kaspar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charles Kaspar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Charles Kaspar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Charles Kaspar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

