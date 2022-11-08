See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Houma, LA
Dr. Chuemai Yang, OD

Optometry
4.8 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Chuemai Yang, OD

Dr. Chuemai Yang, OD is an Optometrist in Houma, LA. 

Dr. Yang works at Elara Caring in Houma, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Elara Caring
    209 Bayou Gardens Blvd Ste S, Houma, LA 70364 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 262-4750
    • Aetna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 08, 2022
    Dr. Yang is truly the best optometrist my family has ever seen - and we've seen dozens between us all. When I first saw him years ago, I thought contacts were all uncomfortable, because my previous eye doctors brushed off my concerns. Dr. Yang patiently helped me find the brand of contacts that fit my eyes best - explaining that each brand/style had a slightly different shape which fits some people better than others. Last visit, he showed us slight eye changes in my dad consistent with elevated blood pressure/cholesterol and recommended diet changes. He takes the time to make sure your vision and overall health are in good shape - never rushing or taking shortcuts. He's a no frills guy - you won't find the best office decor or any fake niceties at Dr. Yangs, but you can't find better eye care anywhere else. My family drives over an hour to see him, despite having many ODs closer to home. I have flown back from other cities to see him. No other eye doctor comes close to Dr. Yang!
    XZ — Nov 08, 2022
    About Dr. Chuemai Yang, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1902111511
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

