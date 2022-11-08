Dr. Yang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chuemai Yang, OD
Overview of Dr. Chuemai Yang, OD
Dr. Chuemai Yang, OD is an Optometrist in Houma, LA.
Dr. Yang's Office Locations
Elara Caring209 Bayou Gardens Blvd Ste S, Houma, LA 70364 Directions (985) 262-4750
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yang is truly the best optometrist my family has ever seen - and we've seen dozens between us all. When I first saw him years ago, I thought contacts were all uncomfortable, because my previous eye doctors brushed off my concerns. Dr. Yang patiently helped me find the brand of contacts that fit my eyes best - explaining that each brand/style had a slightly different shape which fits some people better than others. Last visit, he showed us slight eye changes in my dad consistent with elevated blood pressure/cholesterol and recommended diet changes. He takes the time to make sure your vision and overall health are in good shape - never rushing or taking shortcuts. He's a no frills guy - you won't find the best office decor or any fake niceties at Dr. Yangs, but you can't find better eye care anywhere else. My family drives over an hour to see him, despite having many ODs closer to home. I have flown back from other cities to see him. No other eye doctor comes close to Dr. Yang!
About Dr. Chuemai Yang, OD
- Optometry
- English, Chinese
- 1902111511
Dr. Yang accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yang works at
Dr. Yang speaks Chinese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
