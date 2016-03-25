See All Physicians Assistants in Spokane, WA
Cindi Shineflew, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Cindi Shineflew, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.1 (8)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Cindi Shineflew, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Spokane, WA. 

Cindi Shineflew works at Kaiser Permanente Lidgerwood Medical Center in Spokane, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Tysons Corner
    6002 N Lidgerwood St, Spokane, WA 99208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 482-4402
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Cindi Shineflew?

    Mar 25, 2016
    I have gone to Cindi Shineflew for many years, she has always been great to work with and through! Very Personable and helpful!
    sherry_yost in Spokane, WA — Mar 25, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Cindi Shineflew, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Cindi Shineflew, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Cindi Shineflew to family and friends

    Cindi Shineflew's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Cindi Shineflew

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Cindi Shineflew, PA-C.

    About Cindi Shineflew, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538297932
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cindi Shineflew has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Cindi Shineflew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cindi Shineflew works at Kaiser Permanente Lidgerwood Medical Center in Spokane, WA. View the full address on Cindi Shineflew’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Cindi Shineflew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cindi Shineflew.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cindi Shineflew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cindi Shineflew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Cindi Shineflew, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.