Cindy Buchanan, PA is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA.
Cindy Buchanan works at
Central Coast Specialty Care1064 Murray Ave, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Directions (805) 269-7100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CenCal Health
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Growers Insurance Services
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I would highly recommend Cindy Buchanan, PA. She is knowledgeable, caring and is willing to discuss issues with patient.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1598952244
Cindy Buchanan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Cindy Buchanan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cindy Buchanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
52 patients have reviewed Cindy Buchanan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cindy Buchanan.
