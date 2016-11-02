Dr. Carter accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cindy Carter, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cindy Carter, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Charleston, SC.
Locations
Charleston Health Psychology Associates114 Ashley Ave, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions (843) 805-8001
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Listens and explains well. Not forceful or intimidating. Has been very helpful to my emotional well being.
About Dr. Cindy Carter, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1396769451
Frequently Asked Questions
