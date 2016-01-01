See All Psychiatrists in Dallas, TX
Cynthia Garrison, NP

Psychiatry
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Cynthia Garrison, NP

Cynthia Garrison, NP is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Midwestern State University, Wichita Falls, Texas.

Cynthia Garrison works at Emergency Psychiatric Medicine - Dallas in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Cynthia Garrison's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Green Oaks Integrated Outpatient Clinic
    7777 Forest Ln Ste C528, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 770-1032
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Cynthia Garrison, NP

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487058939
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Midwestern State University, Wichita Falls, Texas
