Cindy Lawrimore, FNP
Offers telehealth
Cindy Lawrimore, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pamplico, SC.
Cindy Lawrimore works at
MUSC Health Primary Care - Pamplico953 S Pamplico Hwy, Pamplico, SC 29583 Directions
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1538119698
- Musc Health Florence Medical Center
