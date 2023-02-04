See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Cruces, NM
Cindy Montgomery, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (10)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Cindy Montgomery, NP

Cindy Montgomery, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Cruces, NM. 

Cindy Montgomery works at Rio Grande Medical Group in Las Cruces, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Cindy Montgomery's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rio Grande Medical Group
    4371 E Lohman Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 556-3241
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 04, 2023
    Excellent! Cindy is caring, concerned, available, and very proactive about getting necessary vaccinations and test done. She take time with you and that is rare. I'd gone to another NP in town who never could get you in on an emergency basis. We are lucky to have Cindy.
    Amarim — Feb 04, 2023
    Photo: Cindy Montgomery, NP
    About Cindy Montgomery, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093829244
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cindy Montgomery has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Cindy Montgomery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cindy Montgomery works at Rio Grande Medical Group in Las Cruces, NM. View the full address on Cindy Montgomery’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Cindy Montgomery. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cindy Montgomery.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cindy Montgomery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cindy Montgomery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

