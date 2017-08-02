Cindy Simmons, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cindy Simmons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cindy Simmons, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Cindy Simmons, PA-C
Cindy Simmons, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in La Fayette, GA.
Cindy Simmons' Office Locations
CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Lafayette611 E Villanow St, La Fayette, GA 30728 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
Ms. Simmons is Fabulous. What a caring and knowledgeable P.A. Would rather see her than any other doctor.
About Cindy Simmons, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Female
- 1184783771
Frequently Asked Questions
Cindy Simmons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Cindy Simmons using Healthline FindCare.
Cindy Simmons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Cindy Simmons. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cindy Simmons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cindy Simmons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cindy Simmons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.