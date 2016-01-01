Cindy Smiley-Freeman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cindy Smiley-Freeman, LPC-S
Overview
Cindy Smiley-Freeman, LPC-S is a Counselor in Orange, TX.
Cindy Smiley-Freeman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Texas Counseling Center610 Strickland Dr Ste 320, Orange, TX 77630 Directions (409) 670-0700
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cindy Smiley-Freeman?
About Cindy Smiley-Freeman, LPC-S
- Counseling
- English
- 1821043415
Frequently Asked Questions
Cindy Smiley-Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cindy Smiley-Freeman works at
Cindy Smiley-Freeman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Cindy Smiley-Freeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cindy Smiley-Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cindy Smiley-Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.