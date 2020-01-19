See All Clinical Psychologists in Antioch, CA
Dr. Clair Howard, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
4.8 (17)
Call for new patient details
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Clair Howard, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Antioch, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from California School Of Professional Psychology.

Dr. Howard works at Clair L Howard Psy.D. in Antioch, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Child Therapy Institute of Marin
    2926 Lone Tree Way, Antioch, CA 94509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 522-0465

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Clair Howard, PSY.D

    • Clinical Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922155530
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • San Mateo Co Mental Hlth Svcs
    Medical Education
    • California School Of Professional Psychology
    Undergraduate School
    • UC Santa Barbara
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Howard works at Clair L Howard Psy.D. in Antioch, CA. View the full address on Dr. Howard’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

