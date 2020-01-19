Dr. Howard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clair Howard, PSY.D
Dr. Clair Howard, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Antioch, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from California School Of Professional Psychology.
Child Therapy Institute of Marin2926 Lone Tree Way, Antioch, CA 94509 Directions (925) 522-0465
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- Value Options
I have been seeing Clair on and off for 5 years. We started out stein with no-monthly working through some depression. She is clearly more than just any old therapist. She gets to the root of The problem and Her methods involving EMDR allow you as the patient to resolve your issues. She listens attentively, And doesn’t do all the talking nor do you but has an open dialogue at all times. She is kind and to the point where necessary. I couldn’t ask for a better person to handle issues in my life.
- Clinical Psychology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1922155530
- San Mateo Co Mental Hlth Svcs
- California School Of Professional Psychology
- UC Santa Barbara
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.
