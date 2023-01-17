Claire Gillespie-Duke, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Claire Gillespie-Duke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Claire Gillespie-Duke, PA-C
Claire Gillespie-Duke, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Greenville, SC.
Greenville Dermatology - Greenville369 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 558-7761Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
A wonderful experience. Dr. Duke was very personable with an incredible bedside manner. I appreciated the time she took to explain things. She also put my mind at ease.
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Female
- 1114431822
Claire Gillespie-Duke has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Claire Gillespie-Duke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Claire Gillespie-Duke using Healthline FindCare.
Claire Gillespie-Duke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
47 patients have reviewed Claire Gillespie-Duke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Claire Gillespie-Duke.
