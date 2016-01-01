Dr. Mitchell Holt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Holt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mitchell Holt, MD
Dr. Mitchell Holt, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Duluth, MN.
Dr. Holt works at
Dr. Holt's Office Locations
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 2nd Street Building502 E 2nd St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mitchell Holt, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- Male
- 1962811604
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
