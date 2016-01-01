See All Psychiatrists in Duluth, MN
Dr. Mitchell Holt, MD

Psychiatry
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mitchell Holt, MD

Dr. Mitchell Holt, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Duluth, MN. 

Dr. Holt works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 2nd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Holt's Office Locations

    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 2nd Street Building
    502 E 2nd St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Mitchell Holt, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • Male
    • 1962811604
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mitchell Holt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holt works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 2nd Street Building in Duluth, MN. View the full address on Dr. Holt’s profile.

    Dr. Holt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

