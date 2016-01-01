Overview of Dr. Mitchell Holt, MD

Dr. Mitchell Holt, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Duluth, MN.



Dr. Holt works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 2nd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.