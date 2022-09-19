See All Nurse Practitioners in Kingwood, TX
Claire Trappey, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.9 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Claire Trappey, NP

Claire Trappey, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Kingwood, TX. 

Claire Trappey works at Vytalus Medical Group in Kingwood, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Claire Trappey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vytalus Medical Group
    23330 US 59 Ste 300, Kingwood, TX 77339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 359-3223
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
  • Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Claire Trappey, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275685968
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • UTHSC-Houston
    Undergraduate School

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.