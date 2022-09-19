Claire Trappey, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Claire Trappey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Claire Trappey, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Claire Trappey, NP
Claire Trappey, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Kingwood, TX.
Claire Trappey works at
Claire Trappey's Office Locations
Vytalus Medical Group23330 US 59 Ste 300, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 359-3223Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
- Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I go to Claire for BioTe pellets every 6 months. She has and continues to give me sound medical advice and changed my life in the positive with the BioTe she also exceeds any medical experience i have ever had with her positive her bedside manner, attentiveness to your needs and overall ease of working. I highly recommend Claire.
About Claire Trappey, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1275685968
Education & Certifications
- UTHSC-Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Claire Trappey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Claire Trappey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Claire Trappey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Claire Trappey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Claire Trappey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Claire Trappey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Claire Trappey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.