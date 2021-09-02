Clare D Benjamin, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Clare D Benjamin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Clare D Benjamin, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Clare D Benjamin, ARNP
Clare D Benjamin, ARNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL.
Clare D Benjamin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Clare D Benjamin's Office Locations
-
1
Clare Huston Inc.12058 San Jose Blvd Ste 804, Jacksonville, FL 32223 Directions (904) 910-9060Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 9:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 9:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Clare D Benjamin?
I have know Claire Benjamin for 12 years and she is wonderful. My children started out see her. Then one day I realized I needed to as well. I love the way she runs her practice. I specifically changed who we were originally seeing because I thought she listened and learned each one of my family members. We tried several medications. Where as before I was just handed a medication and the one giving it didn't know anything about us.
About Clare D Benjamin, ARNP
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1003097213
Frequently Asked Questions
Clare D Benjamin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Clare D Benjamin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Clare D Benjamin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Clare D Benjamin works at
24 patients have reviewed Clare D Benjamin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Clare D Benjamin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Clare D Benjamin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Clare D Benjamin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.