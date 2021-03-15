See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Durham, NC
Clare Haley, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Clare Haley, PA-C

Internal Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Clare Haley, PA-C

Clare Haley, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Durham, NC. 

Clare Haley works at Novant Health Durham Internal Medicine Associates - Durham in Durham, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Clare Haley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Durham Internal Medicine Associates - Durham
    4205 Ben Franklin Blvd, Durham, NC 27704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 214-5186
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Clare Haley?

    Mar 15, 2021
    Great provider! Very friendly, very thorough, makes you feel very comfortable and not rushed at all.
    — Mar 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Clare Haley, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Clare Haley, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Clare Haley to family and friends

    Clare Haley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Clare Haley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Clare Haley, PA-C.

    About Clare Haley, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1770198962
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Clare Haley, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Clare Haley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Clare Haley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Clare Haley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Clare Haley works at Novant Health Durham Internal Medicine Associates - Durham in Durham, NC. View the full address on Clare Haley’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Clare Haley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Clare Haley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Clare Haley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Clare Haley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.