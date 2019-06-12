See All Audiology Technology in New York, NY
Clare Villanueva, AUD

Audiology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Clare Villanueva, AUD is an Audiology in New York, NY. 

Clare Villanueva works at Manhattan Avenue Hearing Aids in New York, NY with other offices in Lynbrook, NY and Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Manhattan Avenue Hearing Aids
    2 5th Ave Ste 7, New York, NY 10011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 856-2703
  2. 2
    Sound Audiology
    215 Atlantic Ave, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 856-2703
  3. 3
    Manhattan Medical Bldg.
    934 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 389-8585

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adult Hearing Loss Rehabilitation
Auditory Processing Disorders
Conductive Deafness
Adult Hearing Loss Rehabilitation
Auditory Processing Disorders
Conductive Deafness

Adult Hearing Loss Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Auditory Processing Disorders Chevron Icon
Conductive Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Clare Villanueva, AUD

    Specialties
    • Audiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730201823
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Clare Villanueva, AUD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Clare Villanueva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Clare Villanueva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Clare Villanueva. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Clare Villanueva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Clare Villanueva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Clare Villanueva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

