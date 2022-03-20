See All Clinical Psychologists in Diamond Bar, CA
Dr. Clarence Leung, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3.9 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Clarence Leung, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Diamond Bar, CA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2705 S Diamond Bar Blvd, Diamond Bar, CA 91765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 963-4467
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Clarence Leung, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1134273543
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clarence Leung, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Leung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
