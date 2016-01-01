Dr. Clarissa Aguilar, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aguilar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clarissa Aguilar, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Adolescent Psychology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Main Campus.
Locations
Communicare Health Centers3066 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78220 Directions (210) 233-7000
Private Practice7201 Broadway Ste 218, San Antonio, TX 78209 Directions (210) 802-1924
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Self Pay
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
- Adolescent Psychology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184703639
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County Department Of Mental Health
- Saint John's Health Center
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Baylor U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aguilar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aguilar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aguilar speaks Spanish.
