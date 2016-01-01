See All Psychologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Clarissa Aguilar, PHD

Adolescent Psychology
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Clarissa Aguilar, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Adolescent Psychology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Main Campus.

Dr. Aguilar works at CommuniCare Health Centers in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Communicare Health Centers
    3066 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 233-7000
  2. 2
    Private Practice
    7201 Broadway Ste 218, San Antonio, TX 78209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 802-1924

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Affective Disorders, Psychotic Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Clarissa Aguilar, PHD

    • Adolescent Psychology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1184703639
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Los Angeles County Department Of Mental Health
    • Saint John's Health Center
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    • Baylor U
