Clarissa Carbo, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Clarissa Carbo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Clarissa Carbo, ARNP
Overview of Clarissa Carbo, ARNP
Clarissa Carbo, ARNP is a Gynecology Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Clarissa Carbo's Office Locations
Birth, Etc.8200 SW 117th Ave Ste 310, Miami, FL 33183 Directions (305) 271-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Clarissa during both my pregnancies and have NEVER had one complaint. She makes you feel comfortable, able to ask anything, always willing to help no matter what, and extremely smart and knowledgeable. I moved 6 hours away however, I am currently scheduling an appointment and am driving because I don't want to see anyone else!
About Clarissa Carbo, ARNP
- Gynecology (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1174549703
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Clarissa Carbo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Clarissa Carbo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Clarissa Carbo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Clarissa Carbo speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Clarissa Carbo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Clarissa Carbo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Clarissa Carbo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Clarissa Carbo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.