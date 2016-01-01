See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Woodland, CA
Clariza Aguillon-Doms, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Clariza Aguillon-Doms, NP

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Clariza Aguillon-Doms, NP

Clariza Aguillon-Doms, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodland, CA. 

Clariza Aguillon-Doms works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Clariza Aguillon-Doms' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    632 W Gibson Rd Ste B, Woodland, CA 95695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Anemia
Arthritis
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Anemia
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Clariza Aguillon-Doms?

    Photo: Clariza Aguillon-Doms, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Clariza Aguillon-Doms, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Clariza Aguillon-Doms to family and friends

    Clariza Aguillon-Doms' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Clariza Aguillon-Doms

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Clariza Aguillon-Doms, NP.

    About Clariza Aguillon-Doms, NP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1174836993
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Woodland Memorial Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Clariza Aguillon-Doms, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Clariza Aguillon-Doms is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Clariza Aguillon-Doms has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Clariza Aguillon-Doms works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. View the full address on Clariza Aguillon-Doms’s profile.

    Clariza Aguillon-Doms has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Clariza Aguillon-Doms.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Clariza Aguillon-Doms, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Clariza Aguillon-Doms appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.