Clark Hardgrave has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Clark Hardgrave, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Clark Hardgrave, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Albuquerque, NM.
Clark Hardgrave works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
First Nations Community Health Source Inc.5608 Zuni Rd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108 Directions (505) 262-2481
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Clark Hardgrave?
About Clark Hardgrave, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1255733135
Frequently Asked Questions
Clark Hardgrave accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Clark Hardgrave has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Clark Hardgrave works at
Clark Hardgrave has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Clark Hardgrave.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Clark Hardgrave, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Clark Hardgrave appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.