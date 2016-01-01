See All Nurse Practitioners in Arlington, VA
Claude Spears

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview of Claude Spears

Claude Spears is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Arlington, VA. 

Claude Spears works at Privia Health in Arlington, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Claude Spears' Office Locations

    Privia Health
    950 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA 22203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 202-2050

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Claude Spears

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316507064
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Claude Spears is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Claude Spears is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Claude Spears has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Claude Spears works at Privia Health in Arlington, VA. View the full address on Claude Spears’s profile.

    Claude Spears has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Claude Spears.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Claude Spears, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Claude Spears appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

