Claudette Faucher-Charles, APRN

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Claudette Faucher-Charles, APRN

Claudette Faucher-Charles, APRN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Norwich, CT. 

Claudette Faucher-Charles works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Norwich, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Claudette Faucher-Charles' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    330 Washington St Ste 430, Norwich, CT 06360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 889-9080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Windham Hospital
  • Backus Hospital
    Jun 06, 2021
    Went to have her to fill-out some. Paperwork I needed she was very kind and nice also she filled the paperwork outnd with no issues. Also she is very respectful
    Linda alexander — Jun 06, 2021
    About Claudette Faucher-Charles, APRN

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124403415
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

