Dr. Claudette Lomonaco, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lomonaco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claudette Lomonaco, OD
Overview of Dr. Claudette Lomonaco, OD
Dr. Claudette Lomonaco, OD is an Optometrist in Bronx, NY.
Dr. Lomonaco works at
Dr. Lomonaco's Office Locations
-
1
Ercl Inc.3626 E Tremont Ave Ste 201, Bronx, NY 10465 Directions (347) 293-8585
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lomonaco?
Dr. Lomonico is one of the best eye doctors I have visited. She is very knowledgeable and understanding. She explains everything in details. Takes her time. All her staff are courteous and friendly. The doctor offers designer frames at a reasonable price. Try her and you will also agree
About Dr. Claudette Lomonaco, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1447359088
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lomonaco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lomonaco accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lomonaco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lomonaco works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lomonaco. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lomonaco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lomonaco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lomonaco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.