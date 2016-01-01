See All Nurse Practitioners in Jacksonville, FL
Claudette Mallory, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Claudette Mallory, APRN

Claudette Mallory, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL. 

Claudette Mallory works at Baptist Health in Jacksonville, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Claudette Mallory's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Garcia and Associates Obgyn LLC
    836 Prudential Dr Ste 1103, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 398-9499
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    About Claudette Mallory, APRN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1679547442
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Claudette Mallory has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Claudette Mallory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Claudette Mallory works at Baptist Health in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Claudette Mallory’s profile.

    Claudette Mallory has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Claudette Mallory.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Claudette Mallory, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Claudette Mallory appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

