Claudette Mallory has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Claudette Mallory, APRN
Overview of Claudette Mallory, APRN
Claudette Mallory, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL.
Claudette Mallory works at
Claudette Mallory's Office Locations
Garcia and Associates Obgyn LLC836 Prudential Dr Ste 1103, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 398-9499
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Claudette Mallory, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1679547442
Frequently Asked Questions
Claudette Mallory accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Claudette Mallory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Claudette Mallory has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Claudette Mallory.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Claudette Mallory, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Claudette Mallory appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.