Claudia Berg-Graessle, CNM is a Midwife in Tacoma, WA.
Claudia Berg-Graessle's Office Locations
Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Joseph1608 S J St # 55, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Claudia Berg-Graessle?
I'm so lucky that Claudia came on shift when I was in the last stage of labor. She was calm and confident and put me completely at ease (as much as possible during the pushing stage). She carefully and expertly coached me through the birth. She told me when to stop pushing, long enough for her to work the baby out. It was super painful, but I feel she is at least part of the reason why I didn't tear at all. She added to an already amazing experience and I appreciate her so much.
About Claudia Berg-Graessle, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- Female
- 1760818942
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Claudia Berg-Graessle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Claudia Berg-Graessle using Healthline FindCare.
Claudia Berg-Graessle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Claudia Berg-Graessle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Claudia Berg-Graessle.
