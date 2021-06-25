See All Nurse Midwives in Tacoma, WA
Claudia Berg-Graessle, CNM

Midwifery
Accepting new patients

Overview of Claudia Berg-Graessle, CNM

Claudia Berg-Graessle, CNM is a Midwife in Tacoma, WA. 

Claudia Berg-Graessle works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Claudia Berg-Graessle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Joseph
    1608 S J St # 55, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

Jun 25, 2021
I'm so lucky that Claudia came on shift when I was in the last stage of labor. She was calm and confident and put me completely at ease (as much as possible during the pushing stage). She carefully and expertly coached me through the birth. She told me when to stop pushing, long enough for her to work the baby out. It was super painful, but I feel she is at least part of the reason why I didn't tear at all. She added to an already amazing experience and I appreciate her so much.
Rebekah — Jun 25, 2021
About Claudia Berg-Graessle, CNM

Specialties
  • Midwifery
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1760818942
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Claudia Berg-Graessle, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Claudia Berg-Graessle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Claudia Berg-Graessle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Claudia Berg-Graessle works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Claudia Berg-Graessle’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Claudia Berg-Graessle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Claudia Berg-Graessle.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Claudia Berg-Graessle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Claudia Berg-Graessle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

