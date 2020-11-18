Claudia Flores has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Claudia Flores, PA-C
Overview
Claudia Flores, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Shenandoah, TX.
Claudia Flores works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Greater Houston Digestive Disease Consultants9200 Pinecroft Dr Ste 480, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (281) 205-1111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Claudia Flores?
She's very kind and always listens. Been so impressed with how much she cares and helps her patients. Hands-down would have have referred everyone I know to her.
About Claudia Flores, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1437522646
Frequently Asked Questions
Claudia Flores accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Claudia Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Claudia Flores works at
2 patients have reviewed Claudia Flores. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Claudia Flores.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Claudia Flores, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Claudia Flores appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.