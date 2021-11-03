Claudia Gonzales, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Claudia Gonzales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Claudia Gonzales, LMFT
Overview
Claudia Gonzales, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Visalia, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
3130 W Main St Ste C, Visalia, CA 93291
Directions
(559) 250-1265
Monday5:00pm - 8:00pmTuesday5:00pm - 8:00pmWednesday5:00pm - 8:00pmThursday5:00pm - 8:00pmFriday5:00pm - 8:00pmSaturday10:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- Health Net
Ratings & Reviews
I seen Ms Gonzales today my visit was very different from the ones listed on this site in fact Ms Gonzales was the one waiting on me. As I did paperwork I was never rushed. She was extremely nice understanding her years of experience give me a lot of confidence in her her office is very safe welcoming both in location and appearance from my meeting with her I found her to be an extremely nice compassionate lady. Her billing for her fees I had no trouble with It sound as if the other people who have bad things to say maybe have a personal issue and not so much a business or professional issue If your in need of help call her speak with her not everyone fits. I am sure she would agree But don’t let another’s persons dislikes prevent you from getting help you need.
About Claudia Gonzales, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1316089667
Frequently Asked Questions
Claudia Gonzales accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Claudia Gonzales. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Claudia Gonzales.
