Claudia Myer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Claudia Myer, RN
Overview
Claudia Myer, RN is a Counselor in North Olmsted, OH.
Claudia Myer works at
Locations
-
1
Claudia K. Myer and Associates LLC26777 Lorain Rd Ste 306, North Olmsted, OH 44070 Directions (440) 779-7476
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Claudia Myer?
I recommend Claudia to anyone in need of counseling, especially involving eating disorders. She’s compassionate, loving and very understanding. She has an amazing ear; great listener. She’ll even cry with you! She gives amazing coping skills and her advice is exactly what I need. I’m so blessed she’s in my life!! I wouldn’t be here if she wasn’t my “life coach” ??
About Claudia Myer, RN
- Counseling
- English
- 1720186315
Frequently Asked Questions
Claudia Myer works at
5 patients have reviewed Claudia Myer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Claudia Myer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Claudia Myer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Claudia Myer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.