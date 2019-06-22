See All Counselors in North Olmsted, OH
Claudia Myer, RN

Counseling
5.0 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Claudia Myer, RN is a Counselor in North Olmsted, OH. 

Claudia Myer works at Claudia K. Myer and Associates LLC in North Olmsted, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Claudia K. Myer and Associates LLC
    26777 Lorain Rd Ste 306, North Olmsted, OH 44070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 779-7476

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 22, 2019
I recommend Claudia to anyone in need of counseling, especially involving eating disorders. She’s compassionate, loving and very understanding. She has an amazing ear; great listener. She’ll even cry with you! She gives amazing coping skills and her advice is exactly what I need. I’m so blessed she’s in my life!! I wouldn’t be here if she wasn’t my “life coach” ??
A Mom — Jun 22, 2019
About Claudia Myer, RN

Specialties
  • Counseling
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1720186315
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Claudia Myer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Claudia Myer works at Claudia K. Myer and Associates LLC in North Olmsted, OH. View the full address on Claudia Myer’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Claudia Myer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Claudia Myer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Claudia Myer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Claudia Myer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

