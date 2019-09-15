Claudia Rojas-Baisden accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Claudia Rojas-Baisden, LMHC
Overview
Claudia Rojas-Baisden, LMHC is a Counselor in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL.
Locations
Claudia Rojas-baisden13000 Sawgrass Village Cir Ste 11, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 Directions (904) 280-8555
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Claudia helped me so much during my therapy sessions to identify ways to feel more confident about myself and to learn how to control my anxiety. I highly recommend her. Through our sessions I learned how to think more positively and to set boundaries in my personal life and relationships thanks to our sessions.
About Claudia Rojas-Baisden, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1952430126
Claudia Rojas-Baisden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Claudia Rojas-Baisden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Claudia Rojas-Baisden.
