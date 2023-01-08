Claudia Skowron accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Claudia Skowron, LCPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Claudia Skowron, LCPC is a Counselor in Elgin, IL.
Claudia Skowron works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced Psychiatry of Elgin2130 Point Blvd Ste 200, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (630) 682-7400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Claudia Skowron?
Yes, I would recommend her to others. She's really great to work with.
About Claudia Skowron, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1376929703
Frequently Asked Questions
Claudia Skowron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Claudia Skowron works at
19 patients have reviewed Claudia Skowron. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Claudia Skowron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Claudia Skowron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Claudia Skowron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.