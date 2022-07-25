Dr. Claudio Milstein, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claudio Milstein, PHD
Overview of Dr. Claudio Milstein, PHD
Dr. Claudio Milstein, PHD is a Speech-Language Pathologist in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Milstein works at
Dr. Milstein's Office Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 293-6362Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Milstein?
Dr. Milstein got right to the heart of my voice issue. Easy, affable bedside manner. Down to earth; good listener. His staff were friendly and efficient. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Claudio Milstein, PHD
- Speech-Language Pathology
- English
- Male
- 1609830074
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milstein accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milstein works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Milstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.