Claudiu Mioc, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Claudiu Mioc, PA-C is a Cardiology Specialist in Matthews, NC.
Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Matthews1401 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 110, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 908-2993
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Cardiology
- English, Romanian
- Male
- 1427596329
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Claudiu Mioc accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Claudiu Mioc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Claudiu Mioc speaks Romanian.
