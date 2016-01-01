See All Cardiologists in Matthews, NC
Claudiu Mioc, PA-C

Cardiology
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Claudiu Mioc, PA-C is a Cardiology Specialist in Matthews, NC. 

Claudiu Mioc works at Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Matthews in Matthews, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Matthews
    1401 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 110, Matthews, NC 28105 (704) 908-2993
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Claudiu Mioc, PA-C

    • Cardiology
    • English, Romanian
    • Male
    • 1427596329
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.