Clayton Frederick accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Clayton Frederick
Offers telehealth
Overview of Clayton Frederick
Clayton Frederick is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH.
Clayton Frederick works at
Clayton Frederick's Office Locations
-
1
Primary One Health1791 Alum Creek Dr Ste 100, Columbus, OH 43207 Directions (614) 645-2300
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Clayton Frederick?
About Clayton Frederick
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1982199675
Frequently Asked Questions
Clayton Frederick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Clayton Frederick works at
Clayton Frederick has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Clayton Frederick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Clayton Frederick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Clayton Frederick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.