Clayton Schutz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Clayton Schutz, PA-C
Overview
Clayton Schutz, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Springfield, MO.
Clayton Schutz works at
Locations
Burrell Behavioral Health1300 E Bradford Pkwy, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 761-5000
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Clayton Schutz, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1851858369
Frequently Asked Questions
Clayton Schutz accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Clayton Schutz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Clayton Schutz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Clayton Schutz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Clayton Schutz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Clayton Schutz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.