Clayton Taylor, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Clayton Taylor, FNP-C

Clayton Taylor, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Worth, TX. 

Clayton Taylor works at Keller Family Healthcare in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Clayton Taylor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Keller Family Healthcare
    12465 Timberland Blvd Ste 401, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 993-4561
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Clayton Taylor, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467950592
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Clayton Taylor, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Clayton Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Clayton Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Clayton Taylor works at Keller Family Healthcare in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Clayton Taylor’s profile.

    Clayton Taylor has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Clayton Taylor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Clayton Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Clayton Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
