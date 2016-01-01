See All Psychologists in Trenton, NJ
Dr. Cledicianne Dorvil, PSY.D

Adolescent Psychology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Cledicianne Dorvil, PSY.D is an Adolescent Psychologist in Trenton, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Private Practice Of Eugene Gadson, Psy.D.

Dr. Dorvil works at Genesis PACES, LLP in Trenton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Genesis PACES, LLP
    826 W State St Ste A, Trenton, NJ 08618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 396-1166

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Autism
Behavior Management
Behavioral Disorders
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Family Psychotherapy
Group Psychotherapy
Neuropsychological Testing
Pediatric Behavior Disorders
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychological Testing
Psychotherapy Services
Relationship Issues
Separation Anxiety
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Cledicianne Dorvil, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Adolescent Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Haitian Creole
    NPI Number
    • 1952732026
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Private Practice Of Eugene Gadson, Psy.D.
    Internship
    • Ewing Residential Center/Trenton Psychiatric Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cledicianne Dorvil, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorvil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dorvil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dorvil works at Genesis PACES, LLP in Trenton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Dorvil’s profile.

    Dr. Dorvil has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorvil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorvil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorvil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

