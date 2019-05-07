Clifford Cooley accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Clifford Cooley, EDD
Overview
Clifford Cooley, EDD is a Psychologist in Arlington, TX.
Clifford Cooley works at
Locations
Center for Counseling and Enrichment301 S Center St Ste 214, Arlington, TX 76010 Directions (817) 276-6412
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable on the diagnosis in ADHD in children and adults. Has a nice and calming presence and doesn’t make you feel judged at all. He has helped my family so much over the last year and at a very affordable rate.
About Clifford Cooley, EDD
- Psychology
- English
- 1134287923
Frequently Asked Questions
Clifford Cooley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Clifford Cooley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Clifford Cooley.
