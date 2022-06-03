Overview of Dr. Clifford Douglas, PHD

Dr. Clifford Douglas, PHD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They completed their fellowship with Loma Linda University, Pediatric and Adult Deformity



Dr. Douglas works at Loma Linda University Neurosurgery Clinic - Riverside in Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.