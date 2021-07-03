Dr. Clifford Fukushima, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fukushima is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifford Fukushima, OD
Overview of Dr. Clifford Fukushima, OD
Dr. Clifford Fukushima, OD is an Optometrist in Visalia, CA.
Dr. Fukushima works at
Dr. Fukushima's Office Locations
Fukushima Clifford A OD5501 W Hillsdale Ave Ste A, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 302-9486
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have learned a lot about vision from Dr. Fukushima. He is one of the most caring and insightful doctors I have ever met. I recommend him most highly.
About Dr. Clifford Fukushima, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1093929085
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fukushima has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fukushima accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fukushima has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fukushima. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fukushima.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fukushima, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fukushima appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.