Dr. Clifford Morgan Jr, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Clifford Morgan Jr, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Los Lunas, NM. 

Dr. Morgan Jr works at Psychology & Counseling Services in Los Lunas, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Clifford O. Morgan
    119 Teles St Sw, Los Lunas, NM 87031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 865-7100
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Clifford Morgan Jr, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144345109
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clifford Morgan Jr, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morgan Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morgan Jr works at Psychology & Counseling Services in Los Lunas, NM. View the full address on Dr. Morgan Jr’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgan Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgan Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

