Clifford Stunden, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Clifford Stunden, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Dimas, CA. 

Clifford Stunden works at Via Verde Counseling in San Dimas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Via Verde Counseling
    1115 Via Verde, San Dimas, CA 91773 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 599-8800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 10, 2020
    Very calming and methodical discussions. Always proactive
    A. WILSON — Dec 10, 2020
    About Clifford Stunden, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831121334
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Mt. San Antonio Junior College
