Clinton Anderson, PA

Cardiology
Overview

Clinton Anderson, PA is a Cardiology Specialist in West Jordan, UT. 

Clinton Anderson works at Steward Cardiology Associates in West Jordan, UT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heart & Lung Institute of Utah-jordan Valley
    3570 W 9000 S Ste 110, West Jordan, UT 84088

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jordan Valley Medical Center
  • Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus
  • Mountain Point Medical Center
  • Salt Lake Regional Medical Center
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    About Clinton Anderson, PA

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003922790
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Clinton Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Clinton Anderson works at Steward Cardiology Associates in West Jordan, UT. View the full address on Clinton Anderson’s profile.

    Clinton Anderson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Clinton Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Clinton Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Clinton Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

