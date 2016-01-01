Clinton Anderson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Clinton Anderson, PA
Clinton Anderson, PA is a Cardiology Specialist in West Jordan, UT.
Clinton Anderson works at
Heart & Lung Institute of Utah-jordan Valley3570 W 9000 S Ste 110, West Jordan, UT 84088 Directions (801) 263-2370
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
- Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus
- Mountain Point Medical Center
- Salt Lake Regional Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Cardiology
- English
- 1003922790
Clinton Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Clinton Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Clinton Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.