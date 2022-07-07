Clinton Rayhill, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Clinton Rayhill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Clinton Rayhill, PMHNP-BC
Overview of Clinton Rayhill, PMHNP-BC
Clinton Rayhill, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Clinton Rayhill works at
Clinton Rayhill's Office Locations
Louisville Behavioral Health3430 Newburg Rd, Louisville, KY 40218 Directions (502) 454-8800Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I've been with Clint for a few years now and he is amazing! He continues to guide me through the ups and downs of of daily life as well as giving ways to deal with past trauma. I wouldn't see anyone else! It took years to find someone easy to talk to who also seems to be genuine.
About Clinton Rayhill, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1700330008
Frequently Asked Questions
Clinton Rayhill has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Clinton Rayhill accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Clinton Rayhill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Clinton Rayhill works at
4 patients have reviewed Clinton Rayhill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Clinton Rayhill.
