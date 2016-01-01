See All Nurse Practitioners in Charleston, WV
Clydena Broughton, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Clydena Broughton, FNP-C

Clydena Broughton, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Charleston, WV. 

Clydena Broughton works at CAMC Urology in Charleston, WV with other offices in Hurricane, WV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Clydena Broughton's Office Locations

    Ccf Charleston Urology
    1220 Lee St E Ste 100, Charleston, WV 25301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 388-1965
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Camc Urology Teays Valley
    3248 Teays Valley Rd, Hurricane, WV 25526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 757-0050
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Clydena Broughton, FNP-C

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1588979314
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Clydena Broughton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Clydena Broughton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Clydena Broughton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Clydena Broughton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Clydena Broughton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

