Clydena Broughton accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Clydena Broughton, FNP-C
Overview of Clydena Broughton, FNP-C
Clydena Broughton, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Charleston, WV.
Clydena Broughton works at
Clydena Broughton's Office Locations
Ccf Charleston Urology1220 Lee St E Ste 100, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 388-1965Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Camc Urology Teays Valley3248 Teays Valley Rd, Hurricane, WV 25526 Directions (304) 757-0050Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Clydena Broughton, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1588979314
Clydena Broughton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Clydena Broughton works at
