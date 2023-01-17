Cody Favaro has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Cody Favaro, FNP-C
Overview of Cody Favaro, FNP-C
Cody Favaro, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Baton Rouge, LA.
Cody Favaro's Office Locations
Patient Plus Urgent Care2840 Florida St, Baton Rouge, LA 70802 Directions (225) 224-2402Monday9:00am - 9:00pmTuesday9:00am - 9:00pmWednesday9:00am - 9:00pmThursday9:00am - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 9:00pmSunday9:00am - 9:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
Truly wonderful and so incredibly kind. He took the time to listen and seemed to genuinely care which means so much when you’re scared and trying to find out what’s wrong with you. I wish more were like him. And it means everything.
About Cody Favaro, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1023619277
Frequently Asked Questions
Cody Favaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Cody Favaro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cody Favaro.
