Cody Favaro, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Cody Favaro, FNP-C

Cody Favaro, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Baton Rouge, LA. 

Cody Favaro works at Patient Plus Urgent Care Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Cody Favaro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Patient Plus Urgent Care
    2840 Florida St, Baton Rouge, LA 70802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 224-2402
    Monday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 9:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 17, 2023
Truly wonderful and so incredibly kind. He took the time to listen and seemed to genuinely care which means so much when you’re scared and trying to find out what’s wrong with you. I wish more were like him. And it means everything.
Lisa — Jan 17, 2023
Photo: Cody Favaro, FNP-C
About Cody Favaro, FNP-C

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1023619277
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

