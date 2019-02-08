Cody Seel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Cody Seel, PA-C
Cody Seel, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Austin, TX.
Locations
- 1 1807 W Slaughter Ln Ste 400, Austin, TX 78748 Directions (512) 282-8967
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Cody was outstanding! Saw her today for the first time, very thorough and attentive, then examined me, took a biopsy and provided advice addressing the issues and some topical medication. Will follow-up with biopsy results in a few days. Great job -- I'll be back!
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1356352959
Cody Seel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cody Seel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Cody Seel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cody Seel.
