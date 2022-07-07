See All Chiropractors in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Cole Hosenfeld, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Cole Hosenfeld, DC is a Chiropractor in Knoxville, TN. 

Dr. Hosenfeld works at Apple Healthcare Group - Western Ave. in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Apple Healthcare Group - Western Ave.
    4307 Ball Camp Pike, Knoxville, TN 37921 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 524-1234
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 11:00am
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 07, 2022
    I saw Cole about 10 years ago for some injuries after a car wreck. He absolutely changed the course of my life and he helped me beyond words. I owe him. He was incredible and he pushed me to get to levels and quality of life that I thought were not possible. Thank you Cole. You changed my life and I think of you and your help on a daily basis. I would be in a very dark place if this man had not helped me on a body and soul level. Amazing human Being that actually cares. Rare. If you have the honor of working with him or being treated by him please know that you are lucky.
    Jacob Kurtz — Jul 07, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Cole Hosenfeld, DC
    About Dr. Cole Hosenfeld, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861429698
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cole Hosenfeld, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hosenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hosenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hosenfeld works at Apple Healthcare Group - Western Ave. in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Hosenfeld’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hosenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hosenfeld.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hosenfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hosenfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

