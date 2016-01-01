Coleman Humbert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Coleman Humbert, NP
Coleman Humbert, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Sacramento, CA.
Wellspace Health Del Paso Heights3441 MARYSVILLE BLVD, Sacramento, CA 95838 Directions (916) 737-5555
About Coleman Humbert, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1487146213
Coleman Humbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Coleman Humbert. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Coleman Humbert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Coleman Humbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Coleman Humbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.